Suburban scam: Residents receiving voicemails claiming they have warrants out for their arrest

Evanston police are warning residents about a scam in which a caller is falsely alerting residents that they have warrants out for their arrest.

According to police, several residents have reported receiving voicemails notifying them to contact Sgt. Levy with the Evanston Police Department about arrest warrants in their name.

The voicemail requests a call back to discuss the warrants, police said.

The person is calling residents from the following number: (847)-766-0259.

When calling back the number, there is a voicemail claiming to be the warrant's division of the Evanston Police Department.

Police said this is a scam and not affiliated with the police department. They are advising residents to not provide the callers with financial information or to agree to meet them.

If you are a victim of this scam, you are asked to call the Evanston Police Department at (847)-866-5000 to file a report.