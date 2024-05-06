Family, friends of 10-year-old Indiana boy who died after 'medical emergency' gather for heartfelt vigil

Monday night brought a somber atmosphere to a northwest Indiana community as they mourned the tragic loss of a young boy.

In Valparaiso, a heartfelt vigil was held for Dakota Stevens, the 10-year-old who passed away unexpectedly last week while under foster care.

Paramedics were called to a home in the 200 block of Falcon Way in Liberty Township, near Valparaiso, for a ‘medical emergency' last month.

Neighbors said first responders performed CPR on the child and rushed the boy to the hospital, where he later died.

Gathered together Monday were Dakota's family, friends, and even strangers, who came together to honor his memory and share their fond recollections of him.

Police are still investigating how the boy died.