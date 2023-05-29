Suburban school district to shorten school day for elementary students

The St. Charles School District 303 Board has approved a four-year labor deal, that includes gradual raises for teachers and, eventually, a shorter elementary school day.

The school day for grades Kindergarten through fifth grade will be shortened by 40 minutes starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

The school day will then be six hours and 20 minutes.

The SCEA President Jennifer Adam said because of unanticipated inflation and the impact of increased salaries, the district has to reduce the number of art, music and physical education teachers for the 2024-2025 school year.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It is unknown how many teachers will be impacted by this.

The contract will go into effect when school starts back in the fall and last for three years.

Under the new agreement, teachers' wage increases are based on the consumer price index of each year.