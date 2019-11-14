Suburban school district votes to let transgender students have full access to locker rooms

article

A suburban school district will allow transgender students to have full access to locker rooms.

The Palatine-Schaumburg School District voted to loosen locker room rules, giving transgender students access to their respective locker rooms.

It comes after transgender students sued the district, claiming discrimination. One of those students spoke Thursday about how it felt when the district forced her to use a separate locker room that no one else used.

“This was isolating and drew attention to me that I didn't want. The walk from the separate locker room to the gym class was humiliating and made me feel like the district did not acknowledge me as the girl I am,” she said.

The locker room issue had sparked a years-long legal fight between the district and transgender students dating back to 2015.