Schools in the suburbs are starting this week facing a major shortage of teachers, citing ripple effects from COVID-19.

More than 3,600 education jobs are unfilled across the state.

The pool of substitute teachers is also wearing thin.

Districts are now asking retirees to step in and are offering increased compensation.

Administrators are also being asked to help in the classroom until positions can be filled.