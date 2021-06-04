Suburban supper club closed temporarily due to COVID-19 precautions

A supper club in Marengo is closed until June 9 due to COVID-19.

Niko's R&R Supper Club has a sign on its door stating the business is closed due to COVID precautions.

The McHenry County Department of Health is urging anyone unvaccinated who visited the restaurant from May 14 to May 22 to quarantine because they may have been exposed to COVID-19 during those dates.

"So, if anyone was there on May 22, the quarantine period would end on June 5, and so we are asking them to quarantine, but really this is just to let people know if they've been there, they may have been exposed," the department said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

At the same time this restaurant is closed because of COVID-19, the rest of the state is preparing to fully reopen next week.

Gov. Pritzker released guidelines on Friday for Phase 5 of his reopening plan, which goes into effect on June 11.

It marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities.

Businesses and large scale events, among others will be able to operate at full capacity.

Advertisement

The state is also lifting the outdoor mask requirement in schools.