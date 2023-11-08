Suburban teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing students in classroom

article

An Elgin teacher is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two of his students who were under the age of 13.

Frank Walaitis, 58, of Carpentersville, sexually abused two students in his classroom between December 2008 and July 2022, according to prosecutors.

At the time of both incidents, Walaitis was a teacher at The Learning Tree located in the 2300 block of Royal Boulevard.

Walaitis pled guilty to five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He must register for life as a sexual offender.

He was scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Feb. 8.