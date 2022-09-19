Suburban teen battling leukemia gets trip to Lambeau Field to watch Bears, autographed jersey

The biggest win at this weekend's Bears vs. Packers game wasn't on the field.

High school freshman, Kaylah Gonzalez, and her family were treated to an all expense paid trip to Lambeau Field to watch the game live.

Kaylah is battling leukemia and says she enjoys watching the Bears play with her dad.

Her favorite player is Justin Fields, who she did get to meet personally, and snag an autographed jersey.

The special weekend was made possible through a partnership between Chicago Bears and Advocate Health