Suburban teen saves mother's life during terrifying medical emergency on expressway

A Tinley Park High School student is being honored for saving her mother during a medical emergency on the expressway.

Reaghan Monahan, 15, and her mother were driving home from a volleyball game a few weeks back when Reaghan's mother suffered a seizure. Her mother was driving at the time, and her foot became locked on the gas pedal.

Reaghan managed to grab the wheel and maneuver the car between traffic, eventually pulling it to the side of the road.

Reaghan's mother ultimately received medical treatment and both of them were uninjured.

Amazingly, Reaghan is only a driver's ed student and doesn't have her license yet.