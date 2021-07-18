Suburban teenager gets late grandfather's truck refurbished, thanks to Make-a-Wish
ALSIP, Illinois - An 18-year-old in Chicago Ridge got a beautifully refurbished truck on Sunday, thanks to Make-A-Wish Illinois.
Jacob will be driving his late grandfather's truck, which had undergone a two-and-a-half year makeover.
Jacob's dad said there were constant issues with getting parts locally.
The gift was presented during a parade through Alsip on Sunday. The drivers were friends of Jacob's grandfather.
