Suburban towing companies mobilize fleet to support hurricane relief in Tampa

Two towing companies from Chicago's south suburbs are sending a fleet of trucks to assist with hurricane relief and recovery efforts in Tampa, Florida.

W&W Towing, based in Blue Island, and E&R Towing, from Markham, dispatched 20 trucks Tuesday, following the 50 trucks they sent on Monday.

The effort is being led by Early Walker, the owner of W&W Towing, who is known for his philanthropy and activism.

Walker is traveling to Tampa and is expected to arrive within the next 36 hours to personally oversee the relief operations.