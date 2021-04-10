Suburban volunteers build desks for students learning remotely

article

Volunteers came together in suburban Carol Stream on Saturday to build desks for local children.

The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Carol Stream. Rotary Club members said that the desks would help students who don't already have dedicated spaces in their homes for remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 30 volunteers participated. Cub Scout Pack 196 put together sets of school supplies including pencil cases, glue sticks, crayons and pens donated by Target.

The wood for the desks was donated by Lowe's and Home Depot of Carol Stream.

The Rotary Club is working with local schools to identify students who might need their own desks.