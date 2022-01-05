Suburban woman, 87, pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Jacuzzi

An 87-year-old woman is dead after being found unresponsive in a Jacuzzi in suburban Chicago.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Northbrook police and fire officials responded to the 2600 block of Techny Rd. for a report of an unresponsive woman at an independent retirement home.

The 87-year-old woman, who was located in a Jacuzzi, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As the Northbrook Police Department continues to investigate, they say there is no indication that foul play was a factor in the woman’s death.