Suburban woman charged with attacking nail salon customer over masks

A Park Ridge woman is charged with battery after getting into a COVID mask argument with another customer at a nail salon.

Park Ridge Police said that on March 24, Lidia Danciu, 47, was at the Venezia Nail Spa when another customer asked her to cover her nose with her mask. A video shows the the other customer repeatedly asking Danciu to wear her mask properly.

Police said the video then shows Danciu walking up to the customer, knocking the phone out of her hand, then hitting her in the face.

Police were called immediately afterwards and spoke to the 18-year-old victim at the scene.

On March 29, Danciu was served with a local ordinance citation for battery. She is expected to be in court on May 7 in Skokie.