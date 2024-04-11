Suburban woman charged with stealing nearly $250K from state's unclaimed property program: officials

A suburban Cook County woman is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stealing nearly $250,000 through the state's unclaimed property program.

Maria Michaud, 37, was arraigned Thursday, according to the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

She is accused of filing four fraudulent claims with the treasurer's office for $247,760.29 worth of unclaimed property in other people's names and taking out a $20,275 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in one of her victims' names, according to Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Michaud reportedly opened several bank accounts and changed her victims' addresses with the post office, according to officials.

The Illinois Treasurer's Unclaimed Property Division noticed the paid claims and launched an investigation after suspecting they were fraudulent.

Officials say the victims did not lose their money in this case.

Michaud is now facing a slew of charges, which include the following:

Two counts of money laundering, Class 1 felonies each punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Three counts of aggravated identity theft, Class 1 felonies each punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Two counts of identity theft, one a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and the other a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Two counts of theft of government property, one a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and the other a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

One count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Four counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

One count of theft, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Two of Michaud's victims are over the age of 60 and officials say she may face an extended prison sentence.

She has since pleaded not guilty but is set to appear in court on June 4.