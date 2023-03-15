Suburban woman charged with trying to smother 6-year-old with pillow

article

A Stickney woman has been charged after allegedly trying to suffocate a 6-year-old boy because he was crying.

Cook County Sheriff's detectives were called to an elementary school in Burbank on Feb. 27 after school officials reported an incident of child abuse, officials said.

Julie Espinosa, 58, is accused of placing a pillow over the face of the boy who was in her care because he was crying. When Espinosa removed the pillow, the victim vomited.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services placed the boy and his minor siblings in the care of a relative.

Espinosa was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a child.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.