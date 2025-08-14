Suburban Xbox sale turns into armed robbery, police nab suspects within an hour: prosecutors

The Brief Nicholas Cozzie, 20, and Jakob Evans, 18, are accused of robbing a man in Westmont of his Xbox and phone after arranging a sale on OfferUp. Deputies stopped their car less than an hour later, recovered a handgun and BB gun, and arrested both after brief foot chases. Both are held without bail and due in court Sept. 8; officials urge caution in private sales.



Two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint of his gaming console and cellphone in suburban Westmont will remain in custody until their next court date, the state's attorney said.

What we know:

Nicholas Cozzie, 20, and Jakob Evans, 18, appeared in court Wednesday, each charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X felony, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

(From left) Nicholas Cozzie, 20, and Jakob Evans, 18. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

Prosecutors said the charges stem from an armed robbery just after 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Suffield Apartments in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

The victim told police he had listed an Xbox Series X console and accessories for sale on OfferUp and arranged to meet a buyer. He said he received a text from the buyer — later identified as Evans — saying he had arrived to complete the transaction.

When the victim went outside, a blue Toyota Yaris with Evans and Cozzie inside pulled up, prosecutors said. After inspecting the items, Cozzie placed them in the car and told the victim he would pay electronically.

Evans then allegedly pulled out a black and silver handgun, pointed it at the victim, took his phone, told him, "This is mine now," and ordered him to run. The men then drove away, prosecutors said.

Suspects Captured:

A DuPage County sheriff’s deputy spotted the Toyota less than an hour later on 75th Street near Interstate 355 and initiated a traffic stop.

Evans fled on foot, and Cozzie also attempted to run but was apprehended, according to authorities. Evans was taken into custody after a short chase.

A search of the vehicle turned up a handgun in the glovebox and a black BB gun under the driver’s seat, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"The allegations that Nicholas Cozzie and Jakob Evans robbed an innocent man at gunpoint in a public place in broad daylight are extremely alarming," Berlin said. "We are all thankful that the victim in this case was not physically harmed. I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone, if you are selling items privately, there are steps you can take to protect yourself, such as choosing a public location for the sale, meet during daylight hours if possible, research the buyer if possible or bring someone else with you. I also encourage everyone to trust your instincts - if something doesn’t feel right, leave immediately…," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

What's next:

Cozzie and Evans are scheduled to return to court Sept. 8.