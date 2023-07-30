Subway offers contest winner free sandwiches for life if they legally change their name

article

Subway is offering one lucky fan an unusual way of snagging free sandwiches for the rest of their life.

The fast food chain announced that a customer who agrees to legally change their first name to Subway will be eligible for free Subway sandwiches for life.

Customers who are interested in the contest are asked to visit SubwayNameChange.com and commit to legally changing their first name. The offer is valid between August 1 and midnight on August 3.

The contest is only open for customers over the age of 18 in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. Nebraskans need to be 21 years old or older, while Alabama residents need to be at least 19.

"Subway will select one lucky winner to earn free sandwiches and assume an iconic new identity," the sandwich chain announced in a press release.

The business is also making it easy for the lucky customer by offering to cover any legal costs that result from the name change.

"Subway will provide the winner with money to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change, making it easy and effortless to become Subway and enjoy a lifetime of delicious subs," the press release added.

Subway recently announced that the chain invested more than $80 million in deli meat slicers that can make fresh cold cuts for customers. New recipes for sandwiches have also been added, including Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef, Titan Turkey and the Beast.

Subway North America President Trevor Haynes previously told Fox Business that the new deli meat slicers will get consumers excited about the brand again.

"I think they saw it with the Subway Series, where they could actually order off the menu and have a great tasting sandwich without thinking about it and trying new builds, et cetera, but this will just click it to another level," Haynes stated. "Everything that we do in regards to the transformation centers around our food and ensuring we deliver a great meal experience for our guests."

Fox Business's Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.