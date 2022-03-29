Summerfest 2022 lineup, headliners announced

The Big Gig is back for three weekends this summer with more than 100 headliners. They announced the full list of bands on its social media channels on Tuesday, March 29.

At the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest - Lil Wayne/Wiz Khalifa/Wu-Tang Clan on Saturday, June 25 and Backstreet Boys on Friday, July 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. for Backstreet Boys and Friday, April 15 at 10:00 a.m. for Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Summerfest

Visit Summerfest.com for the full festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot.

Box Office and include admission to Summerfest the day of the concert.

Summerfest will once again offer seating options at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all evening headlining performances. This policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of free general admission seats or reserved seats available for purchase, for shows beginning at 8:00 p.m. Visit Summerfest.com for on sale dates and times.

Fans can also experience an elevated concert experience at the Level Up Deck located in the Miller Lite Oasis, overlooking the stage. Tickets for Level Up are available now and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show, two complimentary beverages, and access to a private bar, restrooms, and more.

Tickets for Summerfest are ON SALE NOW, take advantage of these limited time offers:

The UScellular™ Power Pass is available for $100 - includes one admission for all nine days

The UScellular™ 3-Day Pass is available for $50 and is valid for one general admission per day, any three different days of the festival

Summerfest will take place over three weekends, Thursdays through Saturdays, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.