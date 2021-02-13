Sunday could be Chicago's coldest Valentine's Day ever, with wind chills dropping to -30

The freezing weather that has settled over the Chicago area isn’t about to give up its grip this weekend.

Saturday night was expected to be the second chilliest night during the frigid stretch, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are forecasted to dip to minus 5 degrees, with wind chills plunging to as low as minus 30.

And couples may have another excuse to cuddle up Sunday as Chicago could see its coldest Valentine’s Day ever.

The day’s forecasted high of 6 degrees would break the record for the coldest high on Feb. 14, which was set in 1943 when temperatures peaked at 8 degrees, according to meteorologist Lee Carlaw.

"It’s definitely possible that we’re headed there," he said.

The area could see even more snow between Sunday night and Tuesday morning, with the city expected to receive between 2 and 4 inches of snow in that period, the weather service said.

Two overnight warming centers will remain open until 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. They are:

Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center, at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The Chicago Cultural Center, at 78 E. Washington, is open as a warming center through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Guests must enter from the Randolph side of the building.