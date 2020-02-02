Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs triumph over 49ers in historic victory



The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. It's the Chiefs' first championship victory since 1970.



Trailing behind by 10 points, the Chiefs earned three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give them the victory.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Expand

In the postgame celebration, Coach Andy Reid evoked a passionate plea from the crowd by yelling "how about those Chiefs?"

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo Expand

Despite early interceptions, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes earned MVP honors. In 2013, Mahomes tweeted what he thought it would feel like to be "the quarterback who says 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl," according to FOX Sports. In Sunday's postgame celebration, the QB proudly proclaimed that's exactly what he was going to do.

The championship team was having a ball in the locker room following their victory.

And Kansas City fans were more than happy to share in the festivities.

This is now the second Super Bowl collapse for Kyle Shanahan, head coach for the 49ers. The first was when he was with the Atlanta Falcons, who lost to New England in Super Bowl LI after the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to claim victory.



FOX Sports shared footage of the 49ers heading back to the locker room following their defeat.

Despite his team losing, the 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk, who scored a touchdown in the second quarter, told press after the game that the experience was "without a doubt, the most fun I've had in the NFL."

President Donald Trump congratulated the team in a tweet shortly after the game. Reports on Twitter surfaced that in an earlier tweet, the president had said the team "represented the Great State of Kansas," despite Kansas City being located in neighboring Missouri.

The Chiefs ended the regular season with a 12-4 record, while the 49ers finished off with a strong 13-3. The last time the 49ers appeared in the Super Bowl was in 2013.

The Chiefs ended the regular season with a 12-4 record, while the 49ers finished off with a strong 13-3. The last time the 49ers appeared in the Super Bowl was in 2013.

As for the Chiefs, this is their first championship game since 1970.

Before the kickoff of Super Bowl LIV, a moment of silence was held in honor of the nine individuals — including Kobe Bryant — who were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.



MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Expand

Yolanda Adams performed a rousing rendition of "God Bless America" prior to the game.

US singer Yolanda Adams sings "America the Beautiful" with the Children's Voice Chorus during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by TIM Expand

Demi Lovato received praise from celebrities and Twitter users for her performance of the national anthem.

Military veterans were honored before the coin toss. San Francisco won the coin toss, with the Chiefs receiving. San Francisco would score first with a field goal with 13:18 in the first.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Be Expand



The Chiefs would respond with a field goal in the first quarter, followed by a touchdown by Patrick Mahomes in the second, giving the Chiefs a 10-3 lead. San Francisco would get their first touchdown thanks to Kyle Juszczyk, tying the game at 10-10 at the half.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers scores on a 15-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Ph Expand



Jennifer Lopez and Shakira dazzled fans with halftime show for the ages.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)



San Francisco struck first in the second half with a field goal, giving them a 13-10 lead. In the third quarter, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw for an interception, helping the 49ers to keep their momentum.



MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not pictured) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02 Expand

Raheem Mostert would score a touchdown for San Francisco, with an extra point bringing their lead to 20-10.



MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello Expand

Mahomes threw for yet another interception in the fourth quarter, allowing San Francisco to maintain dominance. But Kansas City would come back with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miam Expand

The Chiefs proved they weren't out for the count with a touchdown near the end of the fourth quarter, giving them a 24-20 lead. Another Kansas City touchdown from Damien Williams would push their lead to 31-20.



San Francisco would throw for an interception on their last drive, cementing the Chiefs' first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This story was reported from Los Angeles. This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.