Super Bowl snacks: The top picks for Americans on game day

An Instacart survey revealed the top picks when it comes to game day snacks, and just in time for Super Bowl Sunday. Tortilla chips took the top spot for the No. 1 must-have snack during a game day party, followed by cola, cheese dips and salsas.

Super Bowl tortilla chips reign supreme

Instacart highlighted that there’s also a notable surge in demand for tortilla chips during the Super Bowl.

Americans are so passionate about tortilla chips as a staple game day snack, they even have a preference on the shape of their chips.

The most popular tortilla chip shape is scoops, according to Instacart’s survey.

More than half (58%) of surveyors preferred a scoop-shaped tortilla chip, with the traditional triangle shape coming in as the second most popular (45%).

Top Super Bowl dips

You can’t have tortilla chips without a solid dip.

Guacamole was the clear winner this year with more than 21 states giving it the top spot. Cheese dips was the favorite in 16 states, including Wisconsin (obviously), and Montana and Idaho, while salsas took first place in 12 states, including Alabama, South Carolina and New York.

The one standout was Iowa, which favors artichoke dip over others.

Super Bowl wings go spicy

Super Bowl weekend gives buffalo sauce a chance to shine as the fiery condiment experiences its largest spike in sales this time of year, according to Instacart.

"It seems that fans are gearing up to whip up a delectable spread of buffalo and BBQ wings, complemented by classic dressings like ranch and blue cheese," said Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s Trends Expert. "Additionally, they’re filling their carts with key components for a crowd-pleasing buffalo chicken dip — featuring cream cheese and canned chicken, a concoction that’s surged in favor over the last few years. Together, buffalo sauce and all the items purchased with it will surely offer a flavorful and hearty game-day lineup."

Buffalo sauce always works best with a friend, and Instacart ranked the top 10 items purchased along with it.

Ranch dressing Chicken wings Barbecue sauces Blue cheese dressing Hot sauces Frozen chicken wings Cream cheese Canned chicken Blue cheese Penne pasta

Quench your thirst

You can’t have a Super Bowl without a few libations and Instacart highlighted the top 10 alcoholic beverages that people like to order just in time for the big game.

Blue Moon

Bud Light

Coors

Corona Extra

High Noon

Michelob

Modelo Especial

Sierra Nevada

Stella Artois

Truly Hard Seltzer

This story was reported from Los Angeles.