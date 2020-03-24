Expand / Collapse search

Support local eateries by participating in 'Great American Takeout Day' Tuesday

By Mary Stringini
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Support local eateries during the coronavirus pandemic by taking part in the Great American Takeout on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES - You can satisfy your hunger and help your favorite restaurant survive this coronavirus pandemic by taking part in the "Great American Takeout" Tuesday.

The promotion is simple: Order take-out or delivery from a restaurant, post about it on social media with the hash-tag "TheGreatAmericanTakeout" and encourage your friends to do the same!

The Great American Takeout is sponsored by a coalition of restaurant chains such as California Pizza Kitchen, El Torito, and Habit Burger Grill.

Organizers say that no-dine-in rules brought on by the coronavirus crisis threaten all eateries in unprecedented ways. Many restaurants have already laid-off workers and are struggling to stay afloat.

