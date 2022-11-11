Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home.

The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday.

Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in line Friday for at least two hours.

Supreme combines street wear and high fashion. Other locations are in Japan, Milan, London and Paris.

For Wicker Park, it's definitely a boost in economic growth. One group said they traveled from New York for the grand opening in Chicago to spend thousands of dollars.

"My sons sort of into this. And there’s kids that go all over the country, picking up t-shirts and shoes," one dad said.

"Their quality is very thick. Good quality, love their designs," someone in line said.

Beyond the brand, it’s an iconic Wicker Park story. A business owner on the block said she’s just glad to see more young people coming to the neighborhood.

The new store is located at 1438 North Milwaukee Avenue.