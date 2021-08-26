Supt. Brown recommends 4 Chicago police officers be fired over 2019 alleged choking incident

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown has recommended to the Chicago Police Board that four police officers be fired for their roles in an alleged choking incident that occurred in 2019.

At about 9 p.m. on May 31, 2019, Chicago Police Officer Louis Garcia allegedly choked Alfonso Cazares during his arrest in the 9700 block of South Commercial Avenue.

Additionally, Garcia allegedly failed to document his physical interactions with Cazares in his Tactical Response Report and failed to record the entire incident on his body worn camera.

Garcia was criminally charged in January for the incident.

Police Officer Manuel Giron is also accused of searching Cazares and retrieving his identification without justification.

He also failed to report that Garcia used excessive force when he allegedly choked Cazares.

Sgt. Kevin Rake and Lt. Charles Daly allegedly failed to report that Officer Garcia used excessive force during Cazares's arrest and failed to adequately review "and/or failed to resolve" Garcia's Tactical Response Report.

The four officers' cases will now go to the Chicago Police Board for a final decision.