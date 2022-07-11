Expand / Collapse search

Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into Perillo BMW dealership in Chicago

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Near North Side
FOX 32 Chicago

Thieves break into Chicago's Perillo BMW dealership

Thieves broke into a luxury car dealership on the Near North Side Monday morning.

CHICAGO - Thieves broke into a luxury car dealership on the Near North Side Monday morning.

They didn't get any cars, but they also didn't leave empty-handed.

Around 3 a.m., surveillance video inside Perillo BMW shows eight thieves breaking into the business.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A witness told police they saw someone enter a vehicle and try to drive out.

The thieves couldn't get any cars out, but they were able to steal the keys.

This is the second time a Perillo dealership has been struck by criminals.