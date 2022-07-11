Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into Perillo BMW dealership in Chicago

Thieves broke into a luxury car dealership on the Near North Side Monday morning.

They didn't get any cars, but they also didn't leave empty-handed.

Around 3 a.m., surveillance video inside Perillo BMW shows eight thieves breaking into the business.

A witness told police they saw someone enter a vehicle and try to drive out.

The thieves couldn't get any cars out, but they were able to steal the keys.

This is the second time a Perillo dealership has been struck by criminals.