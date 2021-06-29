Surge of travel expected in Illinois for July 4th weekend

A heavy increase in traffic is expected across the state for Fourth of July weekend.

Illinois Tollway officials project more than 9.3 million cars on roadways this holiday weekend with Thursday and Friday being the busiest travel days.

Nearly 2 million trips are expected on each of those two days compared to the 1.6 million daily average.

"The upcoming long Fourth of July weekend offers the opportunity for families to travel via the Illinois Tollway system and tollways in other states, and we are reminding drivers to stay safe this holiday," Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez said in a statement.

Most construction and maintenance lane closures will be halted from Friday through July 6 to allow for smoother travel.

Roadwork may continue throughout the weekend on portions of the Tri-State Tollway and the Reagan Memorial Tollway.