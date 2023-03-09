Surgery funds raised for Lake County coroner's emotional support dog 'Snoop'

The Lake County Coroner's Office has a special deputy who is facing some health problems.

"Snoop" is his name. He's their emotional support dog.

Snoop was diagnosed with hip dysplasia and ACL tears. Workers at the coroner's office were raising funds for his surgery and recovery, until Thursday afternoon.

"Right before we went live with this newscast, we actually had a donor make a private donation, and so we are no longer fundraising," said Athena Gerodemos, Lake County Coroner's Office.

The fundraising started just on Tuesday.

After his treatment, Snoop will be back on the job, helping employees and grieving families.