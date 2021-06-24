Surveillance video shows Chicago woman's vehicle being stolen during car wash

It was a stunning crime at a Chicago car wash.

On Wednesday, a woman watched as her car was stolen. The suspect walked right up to the vehicle while it was being dried off by employees, and then drove off.

"When you do come, you leave your key in the car and the car is running because they do process it like a valet service," said Felicia Johnson.

When Johnson brought her car to We Wash Hand Car Wash on the 2000 block of South Halsted, she never got it back.

"I was so caught off guard," she said.

Surveillance video shows Johnson's 2012 black Lexus IS 250 being hand dried. Then suddenly, someone walks over to her car, gets inside and drives away.

"As I'm paying and getting ready to come out, he's jumping in and pulling off," said Johnson.

Chicago police say the incident happened just before 6 p.m.

Police say the suspect took off eastbound on 21st Street from Halsted.

"Just so traumatic. I feel like it was just a violation of my privacy," said Johnson.

Police say while fleeing, the suspect struck a woman on a bicycle.

"Today I came in and talked to one of the employees, I think he's a manager or a part owner," said Johnson. "He showed me the surveillance video. While we were watching the video, he did confirm that this is like the second occurrence this year."

Johnson says she runs a home health agency so without her car, she is out of work.

She hopes to get some type of resolution.

"People are doing things like this," Johnson said. "So you have to be aware of your surroundings at all times."

FOX 32 has reached out to We Wash Hand Car Wash for comment, but it had not responded as of Thursday evening.