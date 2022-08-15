Surveillance video shows suspect in daytime car theft in Antioch

Police in suburban Antioch released home surveillance video Monday that shows a suspect involved in a car theft last week. The suspect then used the car to commit another crime in a nearby community.

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, police say at least two suspects stole a 2021 Honda Accord that the owner left unlocked in their driveway with the key fob still inside. The crime took place in the 1100 block of Goldfinch Lane.

Antioch Police Chief Geoff Guttschow says these crimes are increasing in the suburbs of Chicago, and is warning residents to "be vigilant during the day or night."

"Thieves are increasingly taking advantage of opportunities to steal cars and other unsecured items," Guttschow said in a statement. "Many times, stolen cars are then used to commit other crimes in neighboring communities."

The Honda that was stolen was recovered later in the day after it was used in another crime in Lake County.

"We can’t stress enough, day or night, summer, fall, or winter, it’s important to protect yourself and your property," said Guttschow. "Additionally, it’s important to be vigilant. If you see something odd, notify the police."

Police are warning residents that car thieves are sometimes armed, and that they should contact authorities instead of confronting the suspect or suspects.

One of the suspects involved in the car theft Friday was captured on home surveillance video entering someone's garage, rummaging through their vehicle and checking a door handle of a vehicle parked on the driveway.

Anyone with information on these crimes, or if you believe you were a victim, can call the Antioch Police Dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.