Suspect in $6K Oak Brook theft tells police she 'would be out tomorrow' after arrest; 2nd woman also charged

Two women are accused of stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from two Oak Brook stores on Monday night.

Martasia Barney, 26, of Chicago, and Psy'che Hayes, 35, of Dubuque, Iowa, have each been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of retail theft, two counts of criminal damage to government supported property, two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of aggravated assault.

On June 25, the Oak Brook Police Department learned of two suspects in a Volvo who were allegedly involved in the theft of a woman's wallet.

At about 6:27 p.m. on July 8, officers observed two women matching the description from the previous theft walking into Oak Brook from the True Food Kitchen, which is not located at the mall, prosecutors said.

The two women, later identified as Barney and Hayes, were carrying empty Forever 21 shopping bags with them.

Officers then began surveillance on the Volvo, which was parked with the engine running, lights on and backed into a parking stall spot, prosecutors said.

When Barney and Hayes returned to the Volvo, an officer approached them while in his squad car. At that time, both women allegedly ran toward their vehicle and got inside.

The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens and parked his vehicle with the front bumper up to the Volvo's front bumper in an attempt to prevent the suspects from fleeing.

Barney allegedly drove the Volvo into the squad car and attempted to flee. An officer then approached the Volvo, and Barney allegedly continued to reverse and crashed into an unoccupied Pontiac G6, pushing it out of the parking stall.

Baney allegedly also struck an unoccupied 2013 Honda Civic parked beside the Pontiac.

Prosecutors said Barney also crashed into another squad car, which had its emergency lights and sirens activated.

Officers broke out the windows of the Volvo and took Barney and Hayes into custody.

When Hayes was arrested, she allegedly told officers that this was "no big thing" and that she "would be out tomorrow."

Following further investigation, prosecutors said Hayes and Barney entered the Aritzia women's clothing store at 75 Oakbrook Center and stole approximately $2,713 worth of clothing and then returned to their vehicle.

The two then exited their vehicle and went to Alo Yoga, located at 68 Oakbrook Center, where they stole approximately $3,282 worth of clothing before returning to their vehicle.

"The allegations that these two defendants stole nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from two Oakbrook Center stores and then, in an effort to escape, crashed their vehicle into four other vehicles, two of which were police squad cars, nearly striking a police officer, are extremely alarming," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The denial of pre-trial release for both Ms. Hayes and Ms. Barney sends the strong message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate the complete and utter disregard for public safety and the rule of law allegedly exhibited by Ms. Barney and Ms. Hayes. We are all thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident."

On Tuesday, the court granted the state's motion to detain the two women pre-trial.

The next court appearance for both women is scheduled for Aug. 5.