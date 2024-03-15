Suspect allegedly robbed man of headphones on CTA Red Line train: police

article

Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a man of his headphones on a CTA Red Line train earlier this week.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the suspect allegedly approached a victim on a CTA Red Line train in the 800 block of North State Street, grabbed his headphones with force from his head and then fled the train.

The suspect is described as an African American male between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He is 5'9" to 6' and weighs between 160 and 190 pounds.

He has long dreads and was wearing a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt with red writing on the front and black pants at the time of the crime. He was also carrying a backpack with black and yellow straps.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at (312) 745-4706.