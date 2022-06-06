Suspect armed with machete robs man in Irving Park

A suspect armed with a machete robbed a man Sunday night in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The 52-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of North Troy Street around 9 p.m. when the male suspect approached him and demanded his property, Chicago police said.

The suspect attempted to strike the man with the machete, causing him to fall to the ground, police said.

He then threw his wallet to the street to distract the armed man and ran from the scene, according to officials.

The suspect ran and entered the passenger side of a grey vehicle, police said. He was described as a man in all black clothing between 21 and 25-years-old.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and was in good condition.

No one was in custody and Area Five detective were investigating.