Suspect arrested after fake gun discharges inside Aurora mall, police say

A suspect is in custody after accidentally firing a fake gun inside an Aurora shopping mall on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at 4:39 p.m. at the Fox Valley Mall, located at 195 Fox Valley Center Drive.

Aurora police initially responded to reports of a gunshot inside the mall. However, investigators later determined the shot came from a fake firearm that discharged when it fell from the suspect's clothing and hit the ground.

The suspect tried to flee the scene but was quickly taken into custody by police. The imitation firearm was also recovered.

No injuries were reported and the mall has since been deemed safe.