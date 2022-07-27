Suspect arrested after shots allegedly fired on I-290 in Cook County

A driver was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly firing shots on Interstate 290 and then crashing their vehicle in Chicago.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of shots fired from a white Mercedes on eastbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue.

A description of the suspect's vehicle was broadcast over police radio and a Chicago Police Department helicopter spotted the car traveling eastbound on 290 into Chicago, police said.

The suspect's vehicle was then involved in a traffic crash near 37th Street and Michigan Avenue, police said. The driver was taken into custody by Chicago police and turned over to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact state police by phone at 847-294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.