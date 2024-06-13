Suspect arrested in NW Side shooting: Justin Taylor charged with attempted murder

article

An arrest has been made in connection with a Northwest Side shooting that left one man wounded.

Justin Taylor, 27, is charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue.

Police said Taylor was identified as a suspect in a shooting that occurred at 1:37 a.m., April 28, in the 1600 block of N. Melvina Avenue.

Taylor is accused of opening fire into a vehicle and wounding a 26-year-old man. His condition is unknown.

Two other men were inside the vehicle during the shooting but were uninjured, CPD said.

Taylor is expected to appear in court June 14 for a detention hearing.