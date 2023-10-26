Suspect at large following Washington Park SWAT situation

Chicago police were called to a home in the Washington Park Wednesday night for reports of a man with a gun.

A victim told responding officers that an armed 18-year-old man was inside a residence in the 5700 block of South Prairie Avenue with a 14-year-old girl.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 p.m. SWAT responded to the scene and shortly after the young girl came out of the home uninjured.

Police say the incident appeared to be domestic related.

SWAT searched the home and did not locate the offender.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives continue to investigate.