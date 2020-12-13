Suspect broke into businesses, stole money from registers in West Rogers Park: police

Police are warning residents of a pair of burglaries reported Dec. 11 in West Rogers Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone broke the front glass door of a business with a rock or a blunt object and stole money from the register, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened between 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of North Western Avenue, and between 10 p.m. and 12:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Lunt Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.