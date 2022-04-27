Suspect called police racist, shoved officer before fleeing: Oak Brook police

A person was taken into custody after allegedly shoving a police officer in Oak Brook and fleeing.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Brook police were called to Nordstrom Rack, located at 2155 W. 22nd street, for a wallet theft.

When officers arrived, the victim told the officer that her credit card was currently being used at Apple, located at 70 Oakbrook Center.

The Special Response Team was in the area and stopped a gray Chrysler Pacifica minivan that had no license plate.

The male offender exited the vehicle, stated the officers were racist and shoved an officer before fleeing on foot toward Route 83 at Hodges.

The officer then chased the offender into Oakbrook Terrace, where he lost sight of him in a backyard, police said.

At the same time, a female offender fled in the Chrysler toward Elmhurst.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed, police said.

The male offender was eventually taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking additional evidence before seeking felony charges.