Suspect charged in 4 Indiana homicides from 2002, police say

The Brief Edward Russell Jr. was charged in connection with four homicides in Gary, Indiana, more than 20 years ago. Police say he killed Mary Ann Wrencher, Lenard Johnson, Barbara Hall, and Curtis Hall, all in February of 2002. Few other details were shared.



A man was charged in connection with the killings of at least four people in Gary, Indiana, more than 20 years ago.

What we know:

Edward Russell Jr. was charged in connection with the series of homicides in February 2002, according to the Gary Police Department.

The charges were in connection with the Feb. 9, 2002, killing of Mary Ann Wrencher in the 800 block of Kentucky Street, and the killings of Lenard Johnson, Barbara Hall and Curtis Hall between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12, 2002, in the 800 block of Virginia Street.

Russell was being held in the Lake County Jail, police said.

Gary police said the case was reopened and charged by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force.

Police did not provide further details, but Fox Chicago has reached out for more information.