Man charged in Maywood shooting that killed man, critically wounded woman

Police have charged a man in a shooting that killed a man and critically wounded a woman on Thursday in Maywood.

Jakharri Mims, 28, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder for shooting a 50-year-old man and severely wounding a woman.

They were both taken to Loyola Medical Hospital, where the man, Keith Herron, was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators found several weapons where the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Saint Charles Road, police said.

The Maywood police asked anyone with information to call (708) 450-4471 ex. 4307. Also, call (708) 450-1787 to those wishing to stay anonymous.