Man killed, woman critically wounded in Maywood apartment shooting

A 50-year-old man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday in suburban Maywood.

Maywood police responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of St. Charles Road and found a man and woman in an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to Loyola Medical Hospital, where the man, Keith Herron, was pronounced dead, police said. The woman, who remains unidentified, is in critical condition.

Officers took four people in custody.

The investigation is currently open and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maywood police at (708) 450-4471 ex. 4307. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Maywood Tip line at (708) 450-1787.