Discarded cigarette or cigar sparks 3-hour brush fire in Kankakee County

A brush fire broke out Tuesday in Kankakee County, likely fueled by high winds that may have spread the flames faster than usual.

The fire began when a cigarette or cigar was tossed into a ditch near Oak Springs Golf Course in Saint Anne, officials said.

The flames quickly moved through dry brush, but local farmers played a critical role in containing the blaze, creating barriers that helped firefighters bring the flames under control.

Fire crews, with the farmers' assistance, were able to extinguish the fire within about three hours. Officials credit the farmers' quick actions as a key factor in preventing the fire from spreading further.