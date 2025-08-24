Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after South Shore stabbing sends man to hospital: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  August 24, 2025 7:48pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 45-year-old man was stabbed during a fight with a 36-year-old man Sunday evening in the 2400 block of E. 75th Street in South Shore, police said.
    • The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition; the suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered.
    • Area One Detectives are investigating, and it remains unclear if the men knew each other or what sparked the altercation.

CHICAGO - A 45-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed by a 36-year-old in South Shore on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 5:56 p.m., a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old man got into a physical altercation in the 2400 block of E. 75th Street. The 36-year-old produced a knife and stabbed the other man on the left side of his body.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in serious condition. The offender was arrested and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the men knew each other or what led to the altercation.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

