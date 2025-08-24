Suspect in custody after South Shore stabbing sends man to hospital: police
CHICAGO - A 45-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed by a 36-year-old in South Shore on Sunday, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Around 5:56 p.m., a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old man got into a physical altercation in the 2400 block of E. 75th Street. The 36-year-old produced a knife and stabbed the other man on the left side of his body.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in serious condition. The offender was arrested and a weapon was recovered from the scene.
Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the men knew each other or what led to the altercation.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.