Suspect in custody after South Shore stabbing sends man to hospital: police

The Brief A 45-year-old man was stabbed during a fight with a 36-year-old man Sunday evening in the 2400 block of E. 75th Street in South Shore, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition; the suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered. Area One Detectives are investigating, and it remains unclear if the men knew each other or what sparked the altercation.



A 45-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed by a 36-year-old in South Shore on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 5:56 p.m., a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old man got into a physical altercation in the 2400 block of E. 75th Street. The 36-year-old produced a knife and stabbed the other man on the left side of his body.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in serious condition. The offender was arrested and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the men knew each other or what led to the altercation.