Suspect facing multiple charges after woman critically injured in Woodlawn shooting

A 21-year-old Chicago man is facing a slew of charges after shooting and critically injuring a woman on the city's South Side, police said.

South Side Shooting Arrest

What we know:

Anthony Jones, 21, was arrested at 10:25 a.m., Feb. 22 in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Anthony Jones, 21. (Chicago PD )

He is charged with:

One felony count - aggravated battery/ discharge firearm

One felony count - felony possession of weapon

One court count - issuance of warrant

One felony count - aggravated battery/ public place

One misdemeanor count - domestic battery/ bodily harm

Police said Jones shot and critically wounded a 19-year-old woman in the 6000 block of South Stony Island Avenue, about 15 minutes before his arrest.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

What's next:

Jones is due back in court on Feb. 24 for a detention hearing.