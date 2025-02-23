Expand / Collapse search

Suspect facing multiple charges after woman critically injured in Woodlawn shooting

By Cody King
Published  February 23, 2025 9:05pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old Chicago man is facing a slew of charges after shooting and critically injuring a woman on the city's South Side, police said. 

South Side Shooting Arrest 

What we know:

Anthony Jones, 21, was arrested at 10:25 a.m., Feb. 22 in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Anthony Jones, 21. (Chicago PD )

He is charged with:

  • One felony count - aggravated battery/ discharge firearm
  • One felony count - felony possession of weapon
  • One court count - issuance of warrant
  • One felony count - aggravated battery/ public place
  • One misdemeanor count - domestic battery/ bodily harm

Police said Jones shot and critically wounded a 19-year-old woman in the 6000 block of South Stony Island Avenue, about 15 minutes before his arrest.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

What's next:

Jones is due back in court on Feb. 24 for a detention hearing. 

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyWoodlawnNews