Suspect facing multiple charges after woman critically injured in Woodlawn shooting
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old Chicago man is facing a slew of charges after shooting and critically injuring a woman on the city's South Side, police said.
South Side Shooting Arrest
What we know:
Anthony Jones, 21, was arrested at 10:25 a.m., Feb. 22 in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Anthony Jones, 21. (Chicago PD )
He is charged with:
- One felony count - aggravated battery/ discharge firearm
- One felony count - felony possession of weapon
- One court count - issuance of warrant
- One felony count - aggravated battery/ public place
- One misdemeanor count - domestic battery/ bodily harm
Police said Jones shot and critically wounded a 19-year-old woman in the 6000 block of South Stony Island Avenue, about 15 minutes before his arrest.
Further details on the incident have not been released.
What's next:
Jones is due back in court on Feb. 24 for a detention hearing.