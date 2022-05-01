Suspect fatally shot by victim during attempted robbery in Calumet Heights; 1 person in custody

A 32-year-old suspect was killed after being shot in the forehead, chest and leg in Calumet Heights Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of East 95th Street.

At about 3:45 p.m., two 32-year-old men were walking back to their vehicle from a store when the offender engaged the victims in conversation.

The victims entered a gray 2012 Volkswagen SUV when the offender followed them, and got into the backseat of the car.

The suspect produced a firearm, announced a robbery and struck one of the victim's with the gun.

One of the victims produced a gun, fired shots and struck the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Another offender is in custody.