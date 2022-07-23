Expand / Collapse search
Suspect forced his way into victim's West Town apartment, stole items before forcing victim to withdraw money

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Town
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - An offender pushed his way into a victim's West Town apartment and robbed him of several items before driving the victim to an ATM to withdraw money.

The incident occurred Saturday morning in the 600 block of North Campbell.

At about 12:10 a.m., a male victim was approached by an offender who had a silver handgun, Chicago police said.

The offender demanded personal proceeds, and then forced himself into the apartment, where the offender took more items.

The offender then drove the victim to an ATM for money to be withdrawn.

The offender then fled with the vehicle keys, police said.

Police say the offender is described as a Black male who was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

No one is in custody.