Suspect in custody after 59-year-old man killed in Chicago hit-and-run

A man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 59, was walking in the bike lane about 1:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lake Street when he was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The vehicle then hit a second, parked vehicle, knocking it into nearby CTA property, police said. The suspect drove away before being taken in custody later Tuesday. The charges against the suspect are pending.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

A CTA spokeswoman said part of the elevated track structure along Lake was hit by a vehicle near Harding Avenue, but that no damage or service disruption was reported.