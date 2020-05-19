Suspect in custody after leading authorities on high-speed chase

article

A driver who led authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase was taken into custody Tuesday evening after bailing out of a moving vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Burbank.

The pursuit began in the Santa Clarita area after Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies spotted the possible stolen SUV.

The suspect was involved in an assault with a deadly weapon against a deputy, according to the Sheriff's Department, before eventually making it to the 5 Freeway.

The suspect exited into the Burbank area where the pursuit went through residential areas before the driver exited the SUV and attempted to gain access to private property. Officers were quick to apprehend the suspect.

Near the end of the pursuit, the suspect crashed into a police vehicle. It was not immediately clear if this or any other officers, as well as the suspect, were hurt during the chase.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.