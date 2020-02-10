Suspect in custody after man stabbed on Red Line platform at 79th

A 35-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

He was on the 79th Street train platform, 15 W. 79th St., about 2:43 p.m. when he was arguing with a 37-year-old man, Chicago police said.

The older man took out a knife and stabbed him in the arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The suspect was taken into custody, and charges are pending, police said.